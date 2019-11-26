Hair Colour Trends You Must Try During This Winter Season

Hair colour trends keep changing very frequently. Even though there is absolutely no hard and fast rule as to which colour one must opt for any peculiar season. There are certain shades which are high in demand at salons and hair colour bars this winter. Take a look at the most trending hair colours of 2019.

Five hair colours that are a must-try this latest winter season:

Multi-colour hair:

This hair colour has been trending ever since it came into existence in the recent past. You can opt for three to four different shades depending upon your preference. The key is to pick hair colours which are contrasting to each other. The multi-coloured hair looks really cool and bold and is a must-try for this winter season.

Lilac hair:

Kylie Jenner made this hair colour exceptionally popular ever she since she wore it for the Met Gala this year. This is a light shade which looks really beautiful and pretty on girls. Wearing this hair colour with bodycon dresses can further accentuate your overall look.

Just Blonde hair colour:

Colouring your hair in a single shade is not that difficult, it just takes an hour or so in the salon and you're done. The blonde hair colour shade is quintessential the coolest hair colour this winters. However one needs to make sure that they maintain and style their hair on a routine basis to sustain the shine and colour.

Blush Pink:

Another hair colour which is truly trending in 2019 is blush pink. Very often many popular celebrities are spotted at various outings donning this chic hairs colour. This is a highly recommended hair colour for those who wish to try a soft and soothing hair shade.

Teal Green:

This a really unique hair colour trend, which looks truly captivating as well. Teal green hair colour or different shades of green, you can experiment with this hair colour depending upon your personal choice. The hair colours help you look really edgy and quirky. Hence, you definitely stand out of the crowd with this trendy hair colour.

