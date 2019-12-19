Hairstyle Ideas That Will Enhance Your Look This Christmas Eve; See Pics

The festive season calls for tons of styles to try out. Wondering what to do with your hair this Christmas eve? Here is a look at five hairstyles that you can consider when it comes to festival hairdos.

Hairstyles to try this festive season

1. This is one of the simplest hairdos to try this Christmas. The style would look the best on long hair. All you have to do is start braiding your hair from the middle into a messy tail. Braid a small part and let the rest of the hair free. It will give a great effect to your look. The hairdo will look the best with a maxi dress or a traditional outfit.

2. A messy bun goes with any outfit that you choose. All you have to do is leave a little portion of your crown hair free and part it in the middle. You can also pull off loud makeup with this look. The hairstyle will look great with a gown or a semi-formal dress.

3. This is one of the simplest hairstyles to pull off if you have the right accessories. What you need is a bunch of big hairpins that would go with your dress. It is recommended that you use a hair serum before you try this out. Set your hair properly without any sloppy curls. Now take one side of the hair and pin it up pushing it backwards. The hairstyle would look great with a formal gown.

4. This is one of the easiest hairstyles to try out if you have short hair. It is basically a ponytail with a dash of style. All you have to do is tie your hair up in a ponytail while you leave a small portion of your hair-free. Once you tie it up with a thin hair tie, you have to wrap that leftover hair around the hair tie. The look goes with almost anything.

5. This is also an easy hairstyle that you can try out. All you need to do is get a tube of hair wax. Comb your hair backwards neatly. Now put the wax on your crown hair and comb backwards. It will give a wet effect to your hair. This style will help you show off your earrings as well.

