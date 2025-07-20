Hariyali Teej 2025: Festive Wear Ideas to Shine This Sawan

Updated 20 July 2025 at 16:22 IST
Hariyali Teej falls during the auspicious month of Sawan. Wearing specific colours and traditional attire plays a significant role in cultural and religious symbolism. Green is especially associated with prosperity and good health, which well aligns with the festival’s themes of fertility and marital bliss.
While green remains the traditional choice for Hariyali Teej, you can celebrate by wearing different colours and accessories for the celebration.
Leheriya sarees are perfect for the monsoon rituals. These sarees are lightweight, vibrant and quick dying. You can pair them with embroidered blouses and metallic belts to add a modern touch with a rooted festive look.
Among the brides and newly married women, banarsi sarees are the most favourite attire to wear on their first Teej. Banarasi Lehengas with zari work offer timeless appeal. You can add kundan jewellery and a contrasting dupatta to complete your overall look.
Anarkali suits are made of the most comfortable and breathable cotton fabrics for pujas and casual family gatherings. For a subtle look, you can style them with oxidised jewellery and maharis.
A favourite among millennials and Gen-Z, shararas with mirror embellishments offer easy movements, which is perfect while you're dancing and doing other festive activities. For the fashionable twist, you should use pastel colours and striking sleeves to complete your look.
