Hariyali Teej 2025: Festive Wear Ideas to Shine This Sawan

Hariyali Teej falls during the auspicious month of Sawan. Wearing specific colours and traditional attire plays a significant role in cultural and religious symbolism. Green is especially associated with prosperity and good health, which well aligns with the festival’s themes of fertility and marital bliss.

While green remains the traditional choice for Hariyali Teej, you can celebrate by wearing different colours and accessories for the celebration.

Here are the ethnic outfit ideas for Sawan and Teej

Leheriya Sarees:

Leheriya sarees are perfect for the monsoon rituals. These sarees are lightweight, vibrant and quick dying. You can pair them with embroidered blouses and metallic belts to add a modern touch with a rooted festive look.

Banarasi Silk Lehengas:

Among the brides and newly married women, banarsi sarees are the most favourite attire to wear on their first Teej. Banarasi Lehengas with zari work offer timeless appeal. You can add kundan jewellery and a contrasting dupatta to complete your overall look.

Printed Cotton Anarkalis:

Anarkali suits are made of the most comfortable and breathable cotton fabrics for pujas and casual family gatherings. For a subtle look, you can style them with oxidised jewellery and maharis.

Shararas Sets :