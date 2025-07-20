Sawan Special: Nourish Your Liver With These Healthy Drinks During Fasting

The Sawan (Shravan) month has already begun, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Fasting during this devotional month holds significant spiritual and physical benefits. It's crucial to stay hydrated and support liver health with specific drinks. There are multiple options during fasting that you can have while fasting, such as fresh fruit juices, coconut water, and many more.

These drinks not only help in hydration and electrolyte balance but also can aid in liver detoxification.

Here are the top 5 healthy drinks for Sawan fasts

Infused water:

Add fruits to water and soak them for 2-3 hours, this will enhance the flavour of plain water. You can also add herbs that have enormous health benefits, such as aiding digestion, boosting immunity, and providing antioxidants.

Buttermilk:

Buttermilk is made with curd and water, which you season with spices. This savoury beverage is refreshing and quickly cools down the body. You can also add other ingredients to make it healthier, such as cumin seeds, mint and salt.

Coconut Water:

Coconut water is a famous drink for rehydration during the fasting days. It is filled with electrolytes including potassium, sodium and manganese. This natural beverage has multiple benefits. For example, it helps in improving the kidney health, and it also moderates your blood sugar.

Mango Shake:

Mangoes are already in peak season. You can enjoy a milkshake made with fresh ripe mangoes. It not only helps in fulfilling your stomach but also helps in cooling down the body and satiates the sweet cravings.

Lemon Water: