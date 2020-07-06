How To Dress Like Frida Kahlo? Check Out These 5 Useful Tips

Frida Kahlo was a renowned Mexican painter, mainly popular for her self-portraits. Some of the most prominent themes explored in her paintings include identity, the impact of colonialism, and so on. She was also considered to be a fashion icon due to her style. She popularised floral designs and large headbands and tried to blur the lines of masculinity and femininity through her styling. Here are a few tips on how to dress like Frida Kahlo:

How to dress like Frida Kahlo?

Floral Designs

Floral designs were the basic style of all the Frida Kahlo outfits. All of her styles feature a floral design, a floral headband, flower embroidered outfits, and more. All the current styles inspired by Frida mainly feature floral designs in bold colours.

Headbands

Just like the unibrow look, the floral headbands are also a specialty of the Frida Kahlo style. She was experimental with her looks and did not shy away from trying out bold options. The not-so-subtle large headbands with flowers tucked all over it are an important part of the Frida Kahlo stylebook.

Accessories

Like everything else about the Frida Kahlo style, the accessories stood out as well. A simple guide to Frida Kahlo's look includes a floral outfit with embroidered design, a bold headband, and noticeable accessories. She often wore heavy neckpieces and earrings to complete her looks.

Embroidered Dresses

Frida Kahlo often sported embroidered outfit designs. The embroidery through her outfits always stood out. People can pick from a variety of embroidery styling from bold ones to minimal ones to complete their Frida Kahlo look.

Bold Colours and unibrow

Frida Kahlo was known to love bold and bright colours. When planning to dress like her, bright colours are a must. Kahlo also boldly sported her unibrow with her outfits. The unibrow has now become an important part of a Frida Kahlo look. People often draw in the unibrow while some prefer to use some kind of accessories to create a unibrow look. Combine all of the tips mentioned above and create a look just like Frida Kahlo.

