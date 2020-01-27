Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Leone And Other Bollywood Actors Who Tried Frida Kahlo Look

Frida Kahlo was a 20th century Mexican painter who mostly painted self-portraits.She was popular for her makeup, eyebrows, the rouged cheeks, lips, and nails. Many Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut and Sunny Leone have recreated the Frida Kahlo look, take a look

Bollywood actors who have tried the Frida Kahlo look

Kangana Ranaut

While promoting her film Panga, Kangana Ranaut was seen in the Frida Kahlo look. However, Kangana Ranaut did not concentrate much on the eyebrows but her hair, makeup and the lips did justice in completing the entire look. Kangana Ranaut wore an ethnic outfit and wore a floral hand band on her hair, to complete the look.

Also Read: Sunny Leone And Nisha Kaur Weber Share An Inseparable Bond; See Pics

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone had previously opted for a Frida Kahlo look during one of her wedding ceremonies. Later, the actor opted for the look during the photoshoot for a renowned brand. With focus on the eyes and the cheeks, she completed her look with a hairband matching her outfit.

Swara Bhaskar

Actor Swara Bhaskar has also tried the famous 'Frida Kahlo look'. Swara Bhaskar's look with the perfect hair and outfit made her look like she had actually walked out of one of the paintings of Frida Kahlo.

Also Read: Sunny Leone Dresses Up As Frida Kahlo This Halloween Night

Sonam Kapoor

For the Filmfare look, Sonam Kapoor decided to go for the Frida Kahlo look. Although not completely copying the look, the actor chose to do a similar hairstyle with minimal makeup. She wore a golden shimmer dress to complete her look.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Misbehaved With Jassie Gill During 'Panga' Shoot? Here's What Gill Says

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone too opted for the Frida Kahlo look for a Halloween Party. Focusing more on the eyebrows and the hair, her cheeks and lips were perfectly done to complete the look.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Gives A Frida Kahlo Vibe At The Promotion Of Her Film 'Panga'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.