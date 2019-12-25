How To Safeguard Your Jewellery When Weddings And Festivities Are Nearing

Whether it’s the precious jewellery handed down over generations, a coveted item we spot in the market or a unique piece that appeals to us, we all love our glittering jewels and blingy accessories. Nothing captures the imagination and eyeballs of people as much as a perfectly fashioned, bespoke piece of jewellery forged and crafted from the mineral-rich entrails of the earth. As they also hold invaluable worth as prized physical assets and traditional time-honoured heirlooms, post the marriage and the festive season when you tend to wear them the most, it becomes pertinent to safeguard these precious assets from spoilage or harm. Here are some tips by Naushaba Ara, designer of Candere.com to safeguard your jewellery once the wedding and festivities are over.

How to safeguard your jewellery

Avoid wearing your fine silver jewellery or that gemstone set in the rain, or in places that record-high levels of humidity and moisture such as seaside areas. While storing the same, make sure they are locked away in an airtight, vacuumed space, out of harm’s way. Every piece of jewellery displays different properties depending upon its elemental and material composition,

so here is how to protect and preserve your prized possessions from both natural and social forces.

Diamonds

Diamond is relatively easier to preserve and requires minimum care. However, continuous exposure to dirt and pollution may cause the diamond pieces to lose its original shine. Cleaning the pieces with soapy water and soft damp cloth could help to restore the stone’s original dazzling properties.

Gold and platinum

Gold and platinum are vulnerable to dust and dirt, especially in a moist and humid locale. Clean those with a cloth piece dipped in warm soapy water to keep the lustre intact.

Silver

Owing to its chemical configuration, silver is most vulnerable to reacting with the oxygen in the atmosphere and turning black. This corrosion of silver is termed as tarnishing. Wipe it with a clean swab of cotton and make sure you keep it away from water. Additionally, you can choose a silver dip for your jewellery that helps refurbish its sheen.

Gemstones

Gemstones such as coral, amber, pearl, etc. are the most organic and delicate amongst all valuables. They can even suffer irreversible damage after coming into contact with perfumes and vapours. Furthermore, they are prone to develop scratches from the tiniest of frictional forces. Therefore, ensure every measure and precaution that these stay anew in their true state, free from harm. The aforementioned safety measures can go a long way in helping you to preserve and protect your precious pieces of jewellery.

