Opt For These Colours And Look Glamorous This Wedding Season

As wedding season is just around the corner, people might just get confused about what colours to opt for when going for a wedding. At times even the brides get confused about what colour to opt for their D-day. Weddings are all about grandeur, vibrancy and glamour, and a plain Jane outfit will definitely not do a good job for you. But finalising on an outfit in a specific colour which will ensure you stand out in a crowd is not easy either. To help you make the perfect choices this wedding season, we have put together some celeb-inspired ideas.

1: Pastels:

Want something fresh and simple? You can opt for muted pastels. Take fashion cues from Katrina Kaif. She sported a light pastel pink Tarun Tahiliani sari with all things bling and shimmer. The sequinned sari features beaded tassels at the hem and on the blouse makes it the perfect ensemble for this year’s wedding season. The Ek Tha Tiger actor keeps it simple with minimal makeup and sleek pearl and diamond earrings.

2: Maroon Love:

Maroon, in general, is a very underrated colour. But this is a classy hue that can elevate any look. This wedding season, opt for maroon just like the Veere De Wedding actor who sported a gorgeous champagne golden brocade kurta and a pair of dark maroon pants. The actor teamed it with dark maroon velvet slip-on. Remember, when you opt for dark shades, go with minimal hair or makeup. Let the colour speak for itself.

3: Graceful Violet:

You can opt for the traditional Kanjeevaram saree this wedding season. Shraddha Kapoor aced the look in this bright Kanjeevaram saree by accessorising it with a heavy neckpiece. You can opt for smokey eyes and add gajra to give it a traditional touch.

