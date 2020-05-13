What Is A Trikini? Know How It Could Be Next Fashion Trend

A local designer in Senigallia, Central Italy, is planning to start making a pandemic proof bikini called the Trikini. Reportedly the Italian designer designed the Trikini to just fool around with her family. However, Trikini went on to become a global fashion trend and soon went viral on the internet. So, here is all you need to know about Trikini.

Also Read | Kitchen Hack: 'How To Close Cereal Box' Video Goes Viral; Netrizens Hail Discovery

What is a Trikini?

A Trikini is a mask with a bikini, which is designed keeping in mind the current pandemic. Trikini is a three-piece bikini with top, bottom, and a mask all of the same pattern and design. Trikini is reportedly designed by Tiziana Scaramuzzo, the owner of Elexa Beachwear, a local designer in Italy. According to reports, the trikini is turning out to be the latest fashion trend in Italy.

A picture of Trikini:

Also Read | Suniel Shetty Hailed After Feat In 1996 Incident Goes Viral, Athiya Says, 'didn't Know'

Also Read | 'A Viral Wedding' Impacts The Audience And Critics With Its 'first-of-a-kind' Concept

Reportedly, the idea of Trikini struck Tiziana soon after Italy went on lockdown after coronavirus hit the country. All summer, the Italian designer reportedly sees a surge in her beachwear sales. However, due to the pandemic this year she was forced to halt the production of bikini. Reportedly, to keep their spirits up, the designer and her family started making masks with what they had.

Also Read | Khloe Kardashian's Toilet Roll Prank On Kourtney Goes Viral; Twitter Schools Them

Following this, the designer posted an image of herself wearing a bikini with a matching mask on her brand- Elexia Beachwear's social media page. The post went viral and got the bikini type a new name-Trikini. Soon after the viral post, the designer reportedly got a lot of requests for Trikini. And if the reports are to go by, the Italian designer is planning to start the production of Trikini soon.