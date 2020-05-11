'A Viral Wedding' Impacts The Audience And Critics With Its 'first-of-a-kind' Concept

The show A Viral Wedding: Made in Lockdown has been stealing hearts since the time it has been released. A press release was issued by Eros Now, talking about the show and its success with the audience. It shared how the show has received great feedback from the audience.

A Viral Wedding goes viral!

Eros Now shared that the latest web-series A Viral Wedding: Made in Lockdown is making an impact in the audience for all the right reasons. It shared that the series is receiving great feedback from critics and the audience alike. They are in awe of its 'first-of-its-kind’ concept.

The press release revealed how the whole series was conceptualised and shot completely during the lockdown. The series has a fresh take on the scenario. The release states:

A Viral Wedding, brings to life the concept of E - Shaadis where the bride, groom and the priest are all present via video calls from the safety of their homes.... The webseries started streaming on the 9th of May and is created by the writer/director duo Raj & DK who have given hits like Stree, Go Goa Gone and The Family Man.

The official account of Eros Now on Instagram also shared critic Rajeev Masand's review of the show. Masand shared how it was the race of 'who will do it first'. He claimed that Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have made the first micro-series in the form of A Viral Wedding: Made in Lockdown.

A Viral Wedding cast

A Viral Wedding: Made in Lockdown stars Amol Parashar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharib Hashmi, Aritro Banerjee, Mohit Raina, Aishwarya Chaudhary and Sonali Sachdev alongside Sunny Hinduja. The series looks at the story of Nisha and Rishabh, played by Shreya and Amol respectively, who are soon to get married but the coronavirus lockdown is announced. The couple then decides to get married online through video calls. They hire a pandit, who is played by Sharib Hashmi.

The trailer of the series shows how the couple tackles all the problems that come in their way. A Viral Wedding shooting location is the homes of all the actors. It is shown how Nisha's father is also tested positive for COVID-19 and how she has to deal with that along with getting married. It is a great way to show people try to live their normal life through situations that are unexpected and how they still manage to trudge through and stay happy.

