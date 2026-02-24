In Pics: Kriti Sanon Adds Oomph To London Fashion Week In Burberry’s Iconic Mocha Trench Dress

Kriti Sanon just dropped a runway-approved aesthetic at the London Fashion Week on Monday. The actor turned heads the moment she arrived for Burberry's Fall/Winter 2026–27 showcase, joining an exclusive guest list that included some of the biggest names like Kate Moss, Simone Ashley, and Stellan Skarsgård. With iconic Tower Bridge glowing in the background, Kriti subtly clinched that all eyes were stuck on her.

The Mimi actress oozed understated elegance in a fresh take on Burberry’s classic trench. She wore a long, structured trench-style dress in a deep mocha brown shade, made from panelled leather. The fitted silhouette highlighted her curve, while sharp notch lapels styled upright and strong, padded shoulders added a bold edge.

The dress featured double-breasted buttons along the front, full-length sleeves with belted cuffs, and detailed embroidery. It fell below the knee and came together at the waist with a matching leather belt, creating a refined and tailored look.

To break the earthy tones, Kriti added a patterned teal silk scarf around her neck. The delicate tassels brought a touch of colour and gentle movement to the outfit.

She paired the ensemble with dark chocolate brown calf-length boots and carried a structured top-handle mini bag from the brand. Simple gold hoop earrings added a subtle shine without taking attention away from the outfit.

Her makeup matched the mocha theme, with brushed-up brows, softly smoked eyes, glowing highlighter, light contouring, and nude brown lips. Keeping things classy, she completed her London look with a sleek twisted topknot, leaving a few soft strands to frame her face and styling it with a centre part.