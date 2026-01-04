Internet Is Obsessing Over Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's Track Suit Following His Arrest, Here's How Much It Costs | Image: X

Nike Tech Fleece sold out soon after photos of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro wearing the outfit during his arrest flooded social media. US President Donald Trump shared the now-viral image on Social Truth, showing ‘captured’ Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima while travelling to New York City.

Nicolas Maduro's arrest outfit goes viral

The image spread rapidly online and sparked widespread curiosity. Many people began analysing the photograph and searching for details about the outfit visible in it.

The picture showed Nicolás Maduro blindfolded, wearing soundproof headphones and handcuffs, while holding a plastic water bottle. However, his clothing drew the most attention. He wore a Nike Tech Fleece outfit.

The sudden rise in searches also triggered interest in Maduro himself. He has remained among the most searched names on Google since the night of his arrest.

Advertisement

According to Google Trends, searches for Nike Tech recorded a clear spike over the last four hours, from 10:02 pm IST to 8:10 am IST.

About the viral Nike Tech Fleece hoodie

Focusing on his outfit, Nike launched the Tech Fleece in 2013 as part of its Tech Pack collection. Fans of the brand have long favoured it for its sleek design and lightweight feel. While it had slipped off trend charts in recent months, fresh social media chatter linked to the US–Venezuela tension has pushed it back into the spotlight.

Advertisement

Nike currently sells Tech Fleece tracksuits on its global official website and through selected retail partners, including Foot Locker. The Nike Tech Fleece hoodie costs around $145 (₹13,052), while the Tech Fleece joggers are priced at about $125 (₹11,251).