Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal And Kaanum Pongal 2026: Know Date, Timings, Ritual And Significance

Pongal 2026 stands as one of Tamil Nadu’s most significant harvest festivals, celebrated with deep devotion, rich tradition and genuine joy. The festival signals the start of the harvest season and honours nature, the Sun God and cattle for their blessings of prosperity and abundance.

Pongal 2026 Date and timing

Pongal 2026 will take place from January 14 to January 17 and will coincide with other major harvest festivals in India, including Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu.

As per the Tamil panchangam, the important timings for Pongal 2026 are as follows. Pongal Day, also known as Thai Pongal, falls on January 14, 2026, with the Sankranti time at 03:13 PM. Thai Pongal marks the main day of the celebrations, when families prepare Sakkarai Pongal, offer prayers to the Sun God, and seek blessings for good health, happiness, and prosperity.

Why Is Pongal Celebrated?

The word Pongal comes from the Tamil term pongu, which means “to rise or overflow.” During the festival, people cook rice and milk in a decorated earthen pot and let it spill over, symbolising prosperity, abundance and good fortune. Pongal also marks Uttarayan, the Sun’s northward journey, which holds great importance in Hindu tradition. Devotees worship Lord Surya and express gratitude for a successful harvest that sustains life and livelihoods.

What are the four days of Pongal 2026?

Bhogi Pandigai

People celebrate Bhogi Pandigai a day before Thai Pongal, focusing on cleansing and fresh beginnings. Families clean their homes, throw away old and unused items, and light bonfires to symbolise leaving the past behind. This day honours Lord Indra, the god of rain.

Thai Pongal

Thai Pongal marks the first day of the Tamil month of Thai and falls on January 14 this year. On this day, people cook freshly harvested rice with milk and jaggery in a new earthen pot, usually outdoors at sunrise.

Mattu Pongal

The third day honours cattle for their important role in agriculture. Farmers bathe and decorate cows and bulls with garlands, offer them special food, and express gratitude for their help in farming. Mattu Pongal also connects to Jallikattu, the traditional bull-taming sport held in parts of Tamil Nadu.