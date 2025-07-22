Isha Ambani Is Making Foreign Luxury House Sit Up And Take Notes On Indian Traditional Fashion: From Valentino Gold Lehenga, Schiaparelli’s Saree To Cavalli Bandhani Gown

Updated 22 July 2025 at 18:33 IST
Isha Ambani, daughter of businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, often grabs attention for her stunning fashion choices and her role in cultural events. Whenever Indian craftsmanship meets international couture, Isha Ambani’s name comes to mind. Adding to this, her latest appearance in a custom-made gown inspired by bandhani craftship, designed by the Italian luxury couture house Roberto Cavalli, is turning heads. Her look celebrates both culture and design. Here’s know-how.
Isha Ambani collaborated with Roberto Cavalli for a couture gown that was carefully handmade over many months. Fausto Puglisi, the Creative Director at Roberto Cavalli, designed this unique piece. The bright pink sleeveless gown beautifully blends Indian craftsmanship with Italian couture, featuring the traditional bandhani technique from Kutch, Gujarat, crafted by local artisans.
On July 21, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared Isha’s photos on Instagram and wrote, “A really special collaboration with Roberto Cavalli creating a couture gown for Isha that elegantly fused Indian craftsmanship with Italian couture. Handmade over months using classic bandhani traditionally from Kutch, crafted by local artisans. The look designed by @faustopuglisi took inspiration from Cavalli’s 2012 collaboration with @vogueindia for Project Renaissance – which for me was very special.”
For the unversed, Isha Ambani has consistently championed Indian textiles and traditional artistry on the global stage.
Anaita Shroff also pointed out that the look subtly paid homage to Cavalli’s 2012 collaboration with Vogue India for Project Renaissance, which celebrated Indian craftsmanship through a luxury lens.
This is not the first time a foreign designer has reimagined Indian artistry.
Last year, Isha Ambani created a historic fashion moment at her brother Anant Ambani’s sangeet ceremony when she stepped out in a stunning ink-blue saree paired with a silver sculptural blouse. This custom-made Schiaparelli saree was designed by Daniel Roseberry. While many reported it as Schiaparelli’s first-ever saree, some publications point out that the brand’s founder, Elsa Schiaparelli, had previously designed sarees, including one inspired by Princess Karam.
Although designing sarees is not new for Schiaparelli, it was a first for its current creative director, Daniel Roseberry.
Moreover, in 2018, Isha Ambani wore a custom-made Valentino lehenga for her wedding reception. It remains the first and only lehenga ever created by Maison Valentino. The gold lehenga featured detailed gold embroidery and lace work and was later showcased at the opening of NMACC.
