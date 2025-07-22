Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 5 (Early Estimates): Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Starrer Is Unstoppable As It Inches Towards ₹150 Crore Mark

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are basking in the success of their romantic drama. The film has left a grave mark at the box office and is giving other theatrical releases a run for their money. Despite starring debutant actors, the film is soaring high at the box office, breaking the lifetime records of previous releases, including Deva, Maa and Bhool Chuk Maaf. The film was not just able to pass the Monday test, but also earned more than on its opening day. Now, as the movie enters Tuesday, the pace of the collection seems unstoppable.

Saiyaara box office collection day 5 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, Ahaan and Aneet starrer earned ₹10.19 crore at the box office since Tuesday morning. Adding the 5-day collection, the total stands at ₹117.44 crore in India. Seeing the collection pace, the film might reach near ₹130 crore mark and might conclude its opening week collection at ₹200 crore. However, everything depends on the pace of the collection; if it drops, then it might cause a problem.

Saiyaara, helmed by Mohit Suri, had an overall 29.90 per cent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday morning.

Are Saiyaara's scenes copied from the Korean film A Moment To Remember?

An Instagram user shared a video collage that shows a particular scene in Saiyaara, which has been copied from A Moment To Remember (2004). The scene where Vani Batra meets her ex-boyfriend (played by Shaan R Grover), and a major scuffle breaks out between Krish and her ex-boyfriend. Krish can be seen beating him black and blue.