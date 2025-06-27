Ivanka Trump's Cherry Blossom-Inspired Dress By Oscar de la Renta Is A Romantic Take On Her Venice Getaway | See Pics | Image: X

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding is one of the most eye-catching galas of the year. The Amazon CEO is marrying Lauren Sanchez in an exclusive ceremony in Venice. Pre-wedding celebrations began on June 26 with a welcome party for the guests. The grand wedding is set to take place today, 27 June, followed by a reception hosted by the newlyweds on Saturday. The who’s who from the business and entertainment worlds have come together to witness the nuptials of the world's fourth-richest man. Among all, Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump is turning heads in a floral-inspired mini dress worth lakhs.

Ivanka Trump made a striking appearance in Venice on June 26, wearing a dazzling Oscar de la Renta mini dress worth US$9,990 (₹898,800). The dress, named the "Cherry Blossom Sequin Cocktail Dress," was showcased in photos she posted on social media, including one featuring her husband, Jared Kushner, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The 43-year-old daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump shared the rooftop images from Venice, where Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding is set to take place. Social media users showered her with compliments, with one calling the dress “perfection” and another likening her to a “Barbie doll.”

Ivanka, Jared, and their three children – Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore – arrived in Venice earlier in the week for the wedding, according to the Spanish magazine Hola. The family was spotted enjoying the city, including a water taxi ride on June 25.

