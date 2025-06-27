Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Kendall And Kylie Jenner Jenner, Orlando Bloom And More Join Extravagant Venice Nuptials Of Amazon CEO

Updated 27 June 2025 at 17:17 IST
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are all set to tie the knot at a private location in Venice. The pre-wedding festivities kicked off on Thursday with a welcome party for the guests, the grand nuptials will take place on Friday (June 27) with a reception to be hosted by the newlyweds on Saturday.
The wedding of the fourth-richest man is going to be a lavish three-day affair at sites around Venice. The details of the nuptials have been a tightly kept secret, and Bezos' representatives have refused to confirm any venues. However, celebs including Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, The Kardashian clan and many more were snapped arriving for the nuptials.
Dozens of private jets touched down at the airport in Venice and yachts pulled into the city’s famed waterways. Athletes, celebrities, influencers and business leaders added a touch of extravagance and glamour to the Bezos-Sanchez wedding affair. Kim Kardashian and sister Khloé Kardashian were snapped in stylish body-hugging outfits aboard a yacht. Oprah Winfrey, Ivanka Trump, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom were also snapped. Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, Usher and wife Jennifer Goicoechea, Bill and Melinda Gates were also in attendance.
Reportedly, some 200 guests are joining the billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and the former journalist Lauren Sanchez in celebrating their marriage after a two-year engagement.
The events are expected to cost some 40-48 million euros ($46.5-55.6 million), according to reports. Venice tourism councillor Simone Venturini said that the city was expected to profit some “€20-30 million ($23.4-35.1 million) for the parties and organisations and the events” over the week.
