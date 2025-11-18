Janhvi Kapoor In Elie Saab's Watercolour-Sequin Gown Is A Moment Of Effortless Elegance

When not doing a movie, Janhvi Kapoor casually spreads a whiff of glamour with her appearances on social media. Roohi actress’s latest look is a lesson that you don’t need exaggeration when the craftsmanship speaks clearly. At a time when red carpets are filled with oversized shapes and heavy styling, her choice of a soft, shimmering Elie Saab gown proves that elegance can whisper and still make an impact.

In the recent photos coming on Instagram, Janhvi is seen dazzling in Elie Saab’s Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection. The gown she is wearing reflects the designer’s signature style, ethereal yet purposeful. The sequins glistened gently, catching the light with the smoothness of flowing water rather than loud sparkle. A watercolour-style pattern along the hem softened the shine and added a romantic, almost film-like touch.

The fitted bodice offered shape without stiffness, while the light flare of the skirt kept the silhouette relaxed and effortless. Unlike the slightly more dramatic runway version, Janhvi Kapoor’s interpretation feels more natural and personal. She wears it not as a costume but as something that fits her like a second skin.

Janhvi Kapoor’s look shows that eveningwear doesn’t always need theatrics to make a statement.

