Nayanthara Birthday Special: 5 Traditional Looks That Are Pure Inspiration For This Wedding Season

Nayanthara is celebrating her 41st birthday today, November 18, 2025. Jawan actress often embraces classic sarees, kurta sets and traditional outfits that exude sophistication, with minimal embellishments highlighting her graceful personality. Simple yet glamorous, her choices often feature soft drapes and traditional weaves. Here are some of her looks to take inspiration from this wedding season.

For Diwali, Nayanthara wore a striking emerald green silk saree from Neela by Anu Vardhan, a label known for reviving traditional South Indian weaves. The saree showcased a bold gold mango motif with fine zari work, giving it a refined, luxurious touch. The deep green shade, symbolising prosperity and renewal, blended beautifully with the festive setting of lights and marigolds.

For Pongal 2025, Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, celebrated with their twins, Uyir and Ulag, in coordinated white outfits. Nayanthara chose a graceful white suit, while Vignesh paired a white shirt with a veshti. She completed her look with elegant earrings and a wristwatch. This simple and graceful styling works perfectly for Haldi and puja ceremonies.

Nayanthara often wears Kanjivaram sarees at events, carrying a regal presence with ease. In July last year, she chose a rich gold silk saree for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The fabric and its detailed gold borders enhanced her entire look.

Advertisement

Nayanthara recently wore a Katan Silk saree, designed with a radiant sheen and an intricately crafted zari pallu. Its luxurious texture, royal shade, and traditional appeal make it perfect for festive occasions, weddings, or as a gift. The contrasting blouse completes the ensemble, bringing together classic charm and effortless sophistication.

And what could be more fitting this season than a wedding look inspired by her? For her big day, Nayanthara wore a custom, vermillion-red saree from designer duo Monica and Karishma's label, Jade. The saree displayed detailed tone-on-tone embroidery and carvings. To elevate her bridal appearance, she paired it with a fully covered, round-neck blouse featuring Goddess Lakshmi motifs on the full sleeves, which also acted as bajubandh.