Jaideep Ahlawat Buys New House In Mumbai For A Whopping ₹10 Crore, Deets Inside

Jaideep Alahwat is currently basking in success with back-to-back hit projects like Paatal Lok, Jewel Thief, Jaane Jaan, Raees, Raazi, and others. Alongside his thriving acting career, he is also expanding his real estate investments.

According to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards through the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife, Jyoti Hooda, recently bought a flat in Andheri West, Mumbai, for ₹10 crore. The transaction was officially recorded in May 2025.

The property is situated in Poorna Apartments, a residential complex in the area. The apartment offers a carpet area of 1,950 sq. ft. and a built-up area of 217.47 sq. m. The purchase also included four car parking spaces. The registration process required a stamp duty payment of ₹60 lakh, along with additional registration charges of ₹30,000.

Andheri West remains a prominent real estate hub in Mumbai, blending residential and commercial developments. It is well-connected through major routes like the Western Express Highway, Link Road, and SV Road. The Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line further enhances accessibility for residents and commuters.

Other celebrities investments

Earlier this year, Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik and her daughter Syesha Kapoor purchased an apartment in Andheri, Mumbai, for ₹11.5 crore.