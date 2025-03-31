sb.scorecardresearch
Updated March 31st 2025, 14:28 IST

Janhvi Kapoor Says Hanuman Chalisa Helped Calm Her Mind Ahead Of Lakmé Fashion Week 2025

She also stated, "I’m going to make that a part of my ritual."

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Janhvi Kapoor.
Janhvi Kapoor. | Image: Instagram

Devara: Part 1 star Janhvi Kapoor, who turned showstopper for fashion designer Rahul Mishra at Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 on Saturday, reveals in a now-viral video how the Hanuman Chalisa helped her prepare mentally ahead of the show.

When asked by the leading European style magazine Grazia if she had a "pre-walk ritual or mantra," Janhvi Kapoor politely shared how listening to the Hanuman Chalisa - a Hindu devotional song or hymn in praise of Hanuman worked for her.

“I was at my most confident. I think what helped me was listening to the Hanuman Chalisa before I went on—it really put my mind at ease,” revealed the Dhadak actress.  

Looking graceful and elegant in a black Bandhani bodycon gown paired with a long black coat and heels, the actress also confirmed that she plans to make this a part of her ritual in the same viral video. She stated, “I’m going to make that a part of my ritual.”

Fans were left awestruck by her looks and confidence, flooding the comments with praise. One internet user wrote, “She’s not just walking; she’s making a statement!”

Another added, “Fashion meets perfection, and the result is Janhvi on the runway.”  

Highlighting her bold confidence, one user commented, “That confidence, that grace—Janhvi is a whole vibe!”  

While another chimed in, “Elegance, power, and that Kapoor magic—Janhvi slays again!”

Published March 31st 2025, 14:13 IST

