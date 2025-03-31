Eid-Ul-Fitr 2025: India Celebrates Festival Today, Know Its Significance

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2025: A sacred festival in the Islamic calendar, Eid Ul-Fitr is an annual celebration based on the sighting of the moon. This year, it falls on March 31, 2025, in India, marking today.

After a month of fasting and prayers, which started on March 2, from dawn to dusk, people celebrate Eid Ul-Fitr with great fervor.

Eid. Image: Pexels

The festival culminates with Eid-Ul-Fitr on the last day with special prayers to Allah, bringing devotees together in a spirit of joy and gratitude.

Significance

During the month of Ramadan, also known as the Holy month, devotees have to adhere to strict principles which include fasting, faith, zakat, Hajj pilgrimage, and namaz giving.

According to the Human Appeal USA, the first Eid was observed in 624 CE by the Prophet Muhammad with his relatives and friends after winning the battle of Jang-e-Badar.

On the day of Eid ul-Fitr, people rejoice by sharing sweets and enjoying special dishes prepared with love, surrounded by family and friends. Devotees also take this opportunity to thank Allah for the Quran, the central religious text of Islam.

What devotees do on the day of Eid-Ul-Fitr?