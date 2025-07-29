Janhvi Kapoor Walks The Ramp In A Pastel-Hued Lehenga By Jayanti Reddy At India Couture Week 2025

On Monday, July 28, Janhvi Kapoor brought out her inner desi diva with a modern flair at India Couture Week in Delhi. The Param Sundari star walked the ramp for designer Jayanti Reddy on the sixth day of Hyundai ICW 2025 at the Taj Palace. The 28-year-old actress gracefully closed the fashion show in a muse lehenga, and the moment was truly head-turning.

Dhadak actor shared a series of stunning photos from the event on her Instagram, captioning them, "Loved walking for @jayantireddylabel." She walked the ramp for designer Jayanti Reddy, wearing a beautifully embellished fish-cut lehenga with saree-style pleats from below the knees. The blush pink lehenga came with a blouse that featured a plunging sweetheart neckline. Its cold-shoulder sleeves had delicate beaded chains draped over the upper arms, creating a royal, jewellery-inspired look.

She styled the long dupatta in a modern fashion, effortlessly giving the traditional outfit a fresh, contemporary feel. Overall, her look offered a perfect style inspiration for modern brides seeking traditional elegance with a high-fashion twist.

According to the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), Jayanti Reddy’s collection, Reclaimed Opulence, “celebrates antique textiles with Dori work, ornate blooms, birds, paisley, Baroque art, and Deco grids.” Hyundai ICW 2025 started on 23 July and will run until July 30, 2025.