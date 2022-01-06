Jawed Habib Stirs Controversy After Spitting On Woman During Training Session; Watch

Recently, one of the popular hairstylist in the country, Jawed Habib sparked a controversy after a shocking video went viral on the internet. The video showed him spitting on a woman's hair during a training seminar. The incident is said to be of a training seminar that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and the renowned hairstylist is seen spitting on a woman's head in front of a crowd, by saying that her hair is dry.

The hairstylist, in the viral video can also be jokingly heard saying that his spit is very effective. However, so far, the authenticity and the date of the incident is not confirmed yet.

Viral Video: Jawed Habib spits on a woman's head

In the clip that has taken over the internet, the woman can be seen sitting on a chair placed on the stage. Habib can be seen giving tips to the present audience at the event, when he casually spits on the head of the woman. He can be heard saying, "Agar paani ki kami hai na.. iss thook mein jaan hai." The crowd present there are heard laughing and clapping after witnessing the shocking incident.

As soon as the video went viral, the woman in the video came forward to talk about her bad experience. She uploaded a video where she said, "My name is Pooja Gupta, I run a parlour named Vanshika beauty parlour and am a resident of Baraut. I attended Javed Habib sir's seminar yesterday. He had invited me for a haircut on stage and he misbehaved a lot. He was showing if you do not have water you can use your spit as well. I did not get my haircut done. I would get my haircut from any local shop but never from Javed Habib."

Netizens, after watching the video, were left disgusted by the incident and extended their support to the woman. A Twitter user commented, "Jawed Habib, the famous hairstylist and businessman, is seen styling his client’s hair with spit. Even if someone doesn’t find it disrespect and offensive, it is extremely unhygienic and should never be tolerated." Another one chipped in, "Absolutely disgusting. And who are those people clapping? Really? REALLY?"

