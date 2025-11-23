Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya or Gigi Hadid In Saree: Who Ate And Left No Crumbs?

In recent years, many Hollywood celebrities have visited India and adapted Indian culture like no other. Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian India visit locked many eyes with their appearances in dreamy sarees. Adding to the list, recently, global pop star Jennifer Lopez arrived in Udaipur on November 22 for Netra Mantena's wedding. The On The Floor hitmaker is set to perform at the celebration later in the evening and took part in the traditional ceremony beforehand. For the wedding festivities, she wore a custom Manish Malhotra saree, and jaw-dropping photos of her are now going viral on social media. Now, let’s see who lit the desi girl era better.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez chose a pink saree for the daytime wedding. The drape had crisscross detailing and silver studs, and she paired it with a strapless blouse that carried the same intricate work. Her custom outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra. The singer-songwriter completed her Desi look with diamond jewellery, wearing a diamond neckpiece that matched her earrings and maangtika. She also posed with the bride Netra Mantena’s father, Raj Mantena, who wore a white kurta with fine detailing.

Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians drew attention at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Kim Kardashian stunned shimmering red saree. During the pre-wedding celebrations, she wore a sheer, dusty rose embellished saree by Tarun Tahiliani and paired it with heavy jewellery. Khloe opted for a lovely pink lehenga choli designed by Manish Malhotra. The sisters also showcased their visit to India and the wedding in their reality series, The Kardashians.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid swore by the phrase ‘Go big or go home’ during her first trip to India for an art and cultural event in Mumbai in 2023. She chose an ivory and gold Chikankari saree that reflected traditional maximalism. Designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the saree featured intricate embroidery, crystal and sequin details, and gold zardozi borders. The thin pallu was paired with a South Indian-style jewelled blouse finished with bold tassels. She completed her look with a stack of ornate bangles.

Zendaya



For her first visit to India, actor Zendaya chose a modern-style saree in a deep marine blue. The hand-embroidered piece featured floral motifs and came from couturier Rahul Mishra’s Spring 2023 Cosmos collection. Instead of a blouse, she paired it with a bralette crafted from 3D gold birds, each hand-stitched together. She finished the look with Bulgari accessories, including Serpenti Jewels.