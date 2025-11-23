Jennifer Lopez Gives Desi Girls A Run For Their Money In A Pink Saree At Billionaire's Udaipur Wedding

Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding: Global pop-star Jennifer Lopez touched down in Udaipur on November 22, a day before the wedding festivities. The On The Floor hitmaker is scheduled to perform at the bash later in the evening and partook in the traditional ceremony before that. A photo of her from the wedding is now going viral on social media.

Jennifer Lopez stuns in a pink saree at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding

Jennifer Lopez opted for a pink saree for the day wedding. The drape featured a crisscross detailing and was embellished with silver studs. She teamed the look with a strapless blouse, which also featured intricate detailing. The singer-songwriter accessorised with diamond jewellery.

Jennifer perfected the Desi look by teaming the saree with a diamond neckpiece, which was perfectly matched with earrings and maangtika. She posed with the bride, Netra Mantena's father, Raj Mantena, who donned a white kurta with intricate detailing.



Jennifer Lopez rehearses for a power-packed performance

Jennifer Lopez was seen practising before the wedding festivities. The videos show the pop star rehearsing on the track On The Floor before her performance at the wedding evening. The clips are now doing the rounds on social media.

The On The Floor hitmaker arrived in Udaipur on Saturday to attend the star-studded wedding celebrations of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju. Visuals of JLo greeting the Indian paps as she exited the airport have been doing the rounds on the internet since she touched down in India. Netra Mantena is the daughter of Orlando-based billionaires Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju is a co-founder of Superorder. Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju tied the knot on November 23 in the morning.



