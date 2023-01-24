Jeremy Ruehlemann, Fashion Model, Dies Aged 27; Friends Pay Tribute

Jeremy Ruehlemann, a fashion model, died at the age of 27, on Sunday. His friend and fashion designer Christian Siriano broke the news on Instagram.

Siriano shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram account, in which he paid tribute to the model. In addition to some of Ruehlemann's most memorable modelling performances, he posted a number of images of the two of them together.

In the caption, he wrote, "I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard. This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever."

"I’m sending all my love to his family and friends who lost someone so special. I know we will meet again one day but right now I just want to hug him. Rest well J we all love you so much! Send love to his family today please," he added.

Tributes poured in from the fashion industry

Hung Vanngo, a makeup artist, also mourned Jeremy's passing. He described the news as "heartbreaking".

Stylist Luis Rodriguez shared photos of Jeremy that he had just taken over the weekend.

Jason Kanner, CEO of Jeremy's management company, also paid tribute to the model.

More about Jeremy Ruehlemann

Jeremy Ruehlemann, a native of New Jersey, attended college to major in psychology before quitting in 2017 to pursue a modelling career.

The up-and-coming model worked for brands like Atelier Cillian, John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy's, and Zara. In addition, he collaborated with Superdry and Perry Ellis and was featured in GQ and Playhouse Magazine.