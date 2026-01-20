Men's Accessories Are Back In Style! From Jewellery To Handbags, 7 Wardrobe Essentials To Elevate Your Fashion Game

While accessories are mostly associated with women's style, they are making a statement in vogue for men's fashion as well. No longer seen as optional add-ons, the right accessories can instantly elevate even the simplest outfit. Not just for festive ensembles or party fits, men are embracing statement details even for office-ready looks or weekend casuals. Here are seven accessories that can easily make you hog the spotlight.

Statement watches

David Beckham's watch at Wimbledon 2025 caught spotlight | Image: Instagram

A watch is an easy addition to accessorise any look. While smartwatches are popular, classic analogue and hybrid watches with leather or metal straps are making a strong comeback. A well-chosen timepiece can seamlessly transition from formal meetings to after-hours gatherings. This is also just the correct time to don a flashy, over-the-top wristwatch.

Sunglasses



ASAP Rocky flaunts his sunglasses at MET Gala 2025 | Image: Instagram

Beyond protecting your eyes, sunglasses add instant personality to any look. Opt for oversized frames, tinted lenses, and retro silhouettes that complement your facial features. Neutral tones work well for everyday wear, while bold colours can elevate holiday or brunch outfits.

Minimal jewellery



Diljit Dosanjh's jewellery became the talking point at MET Gala 2025 | Image: Instagram

Men’s jewellery has gone mainstream, with subtlety being the key. Sleek chains, signet rings, beaded bracelets, and even small studs are being styled effortlessly with both ethnic and Western outfits. The trick is to keep it minimal and intentional by not going overboard.

Belts that do more than just hold



The tan belt in Bad Bunny's outfit elevates his style | Image: Instagram

A belt can make or break an outfit. Invest in high-quality belts in black and tan for formal wear, and experiment with textured or woven belts for casual looks. Statement buckles are also trending among fashion-forward men.

Statement wallets

Bulky wallets are out, and sleek card holders are in. Compact, well-crafted wallets not only look stylish but also reflect a modern, organised lifestyle. Opt for neutral shades or embossed finishes for a premium touch.



Stylish footwear

Socks are no longer an afterthought. Patterned, colour-blocked, or logo socks paired with loafers or sneakers are trending across fashion circles. Shoe accessories like minimalist laces and polished shoe care kits also add to overall grooming.

Maximum handbags



Pedro Pascal carrying a signature bag | Image: Instagram

From crossbody bags to structured backpacks and leather totes, men’s bags are having a major moment. Practical yet stylish, these accessories are perfect for work, travel, and everyday errands.