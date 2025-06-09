Kareena Kapoor Slays In Bohemian Chic Kaftan Dress Worth ₹1.75 Lakh At Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Sonam Kapoor turns 39 today and she started her birthday celebrations at midnight with friends and family in Mumbai, today. The BLIND actress was joined by Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and Bhumi Pednekar at the bash. Like always, Bebo caught most of the eyes with her fresh summery look. Jab We Met actress chose an eye candy yellow kaftan dress, but the price of it is something that will slip you on floor.

Kareena Kapoor’s bohemian chic kaftan dress is worth…

Jaane Jaan actress went viral after Viral Bhayani, a paparazzi page, shared photos and videos of her arrival at Sonam Kapoor’s birthday bash on social media. Kareena Kapoor opted for a canary yellow Lanvin kaftan dress. According to the official website, Lanvin, a French luxury fashion house, was established in 1889 by Jeanne Lanvin in Paris.

If we talk about the dress, the breezy silhouette of the kaftan combines comfort and sophistication, making it ideal for summer. Its elegant drape and V-neckline added to its appeal, effortlessly blending style and ease.

Kareena accessorised the outfit with beige pointed-toe stilettos, a wide brown belt, and striking long earrings. These additions made it a classic boho chic look, perfect for a party. However, what truly caught attention was the price of the dress, which reportedly cost nearly ₹1,72,000.

Kareena Kapoor and her love for Kaftan dresses

Moreover, Kareena Kapoor is known for effortlessly rocking kaftans for years. In February 2025, during her cousin Aadar Jain’s wedding celebrations, the actress chose a breezy kaftan from Sabyasachi’s 2023 ‘Heritage Bridal’ collection, skipping the dupatta.