Inside Sonam Kapoor's Midnight Birthday Bash With Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 40th birthday today, June 9, and her family and friends have arrived at Anil Kapoor's residence for the midnight birthday bash. They made sure the actress had a memorable and fun night. Several videos and photos are going viral on the internet that show her having the time of her life. The bash was attended by Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina, Anshula Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani, among others.

For the bash, Sonam was dressed in an all-black ensemble - a loose full-sleeved top paired with a matching skirt. She accessorised her ensemble with chunky jewellery. She sported light makeup 2with blushed cheeks and tinted pink lips.

Inside Sonam Kapoor's midnight birthday bash

Sonam took to her Instagram handle and reshared all the posts shared by her family from the bash. In the first video, Sonam can be seen cutting her birthday cake while Rhea, Karan and Anshula, among others, sing the song "Happy Birthday".

Masaba also shared the photo that shows Sonam with her BFFs posing happily. The text on the image reads, Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor, kind, amazing and an all-around girl's girl!"

Another photo shared by Anshula, posing with her sister Khushi and cousin Akshay Marwah. She captioned the image as "Mine".

Earlier that day, Kareena, with Saif and sister Karisma, was snapped arriving at Anil Kapoor's residence. The actress was dressed in a yellow kaftan dress from Lanvin paired with a black belt to accentuate her look. She opted for nude makeup and let her hair loose. Karisma, on the other hand, opted for a blue printed maxi dress.

Janhvi slipped into a blue dress for the bash and greeted the paparazzi stationed at the venue while entering the residence.

Khushi, on the other hand, opted for a black and white bodycon and kept her makeup subtle with tinted lips.