Kiara Advani Turns Heads In Body-Hugging Gown, Photos Go Viral

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Saraayah, on July 15, 2025. The actress has been steadily getting back to work while also enjoying the joy of motherhood. Kiara didn't fail to amaze her fans as she was snapped at an awards night in Mumbai in a body-hugging gown. It appeared that she has bounced back strongly post pregnancy and has shed most of her maternity weight.

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Kiara looked stunning in an evening gown as she attended an event on Wednesday night. The faux leather dress in brown complemented her hourglass figure. She opted for bold kohl to accentuate her eyes. For accessories, Kiara opted for necklaces and bracelets, keeping it minimal yet stylish. She flaunted her million dollar smile while interacting with the paparazzi on the red carpet and charmed everyone with her rare public appearance after the birth of her daughter.

Kiara dazzled in a body hugging gown at an event in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

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On the movies front, Kiara was last seen in War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Despite the hype, it failed to live up to the expectations at the box office and turned out to be a flop. The actress' next is Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. The Kannada action movie was supposed to release on March 19, but got delayed due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East region. Yash headlines this much-awaited gangster drama that also stars Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

A song from the movie, titled Tabaahi, from Toxic has also been unveiled and it features Yash and Kiara.