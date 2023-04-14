Kim Kardashian To Attend Met Gala Despite Rumours Of Kardashian Clan Being Dis-invited

Kim Kardashian is reportedly gearing up to attend the Met Gala, ready to roll out its red carpet on May 1 this year. This comes after rumours of Vogue global editorial director Anna Wintour, condensing the guest list had been doing the rounds. As per the same rumours, the Kardashian clan had allegedly not made the cut.

The Kardashian-Jenners to make it to the Met

Though the possibility of the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan being present on the red carpet together, seems largely unlikely with news of a condensed and even more exclusive guest list doing the rounds, reports suggest that the Kardashians and the Jenners will not go entirely unrepresented. As reported by Page Six, Kim Kardashian will be attending the Met Ball this year. The same source also suggests that one of the Jenner sisters too have bagged an invite, though there is no confirmation on whether it is Kendall or Kylie.

Met 2022 a milestone for the family

The Met Gala last year, was a personal milestone for the Kardashian-Jenner family. Met 2022 saw Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, make their first ever appearance for the ball. Kim, Kylie and Kendall, regulars each year, were also in attendance along with mother Kris Jenner. This marked the entire family's presence together at the Met Gala for the first time. Though that streak may not make its way in to this year, Kim and one of the Jenner sisters will surely attend.

Kim's past appearances at the Met Gala

Kim's first ever appearance at the ball was in 2013 with then-husband, Kanye West. A heavily pregnant Kim donned a floral Givenchy number for her maiden Met appearance. Over the years, Kim has worked with fashion houses Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Roberto Cavalli, Versace and Balenciaga to craft her appearances. Her most highly-ranked appearance however, was the Thierry Mugler 'wet look' from 2019. This was only topped by her all-black Balenciaga ensemble from 2021. Last year, Kim's attire made the news again as she famously lost 16 pounds in 3 weeks to slip in to the historic Marilyn Monroe 'Happy Birthday' dress.

While Kim was photographed with Pete Davidson at last year's Met, there is no news yet on who she will be attending with this year.