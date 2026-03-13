Kritika Kamra Embraces Old Hollywood Glamour In Dreamy Dior Gown Paired With Diamond-Ruby Necklace

A new couple in the town is making noice. Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur got married in an intimate ceremony at their Bandra residence on March 11. It was followed by a sundowner on their house's terrace that looked extremely warm, cosy and close-knit. The intimate ceremonies were then followed by a star-studded reception on March 12 in Mumbai. Like their wedding, the celebration reflected understated elegance and a minimalist style. Kamra continues to redefine the idea of the modern bride refreshingly.

Kritika Kamra’s reception outfit decoded

For the reception, she embraced old Hollywood glamour by stepping out in an archival Galliano-era Dior gown. Her reception looked elegant, minimal, and refined, with a clear focus on fluid draping and statement jewellery. She chose a sleek dove-grey draped gown that hugged her frame beautifully. A cowl-style neckline created a soft fall along the collarbone, while gentle gathers at the waist enhanced the gown’s shape.

In an exclusive video shared by Diet Sabya, Kamra said that it took her two months to find this archival dress. For jewellery, Kamra ensured it stood out. She wore a massive diamond necklace with stud earrings, which added a striking pop of pink against the muted tone of her outfit. She also styled a large cocktail ring that complemented the look without overpowering it.

The bride wore subtle makeup and perfectly styled hair, creating a look that balanced understated elegance with striking glamour.

John Galliano introduced a bold new vision to Dior between 1996 and 2011. He became known for dramatic fashion shows and couture designs inspired by various historical periods. During his time at the house, he also launched the iconic Dior Saddle bag, which quickly turned into one of the brand’s signature pieces. His collections often featured flowing bias-cut gowns, vibrant patterns, and runway presentations that told powerful visual stories.