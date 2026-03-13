Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's Reception: Sachin Tendulkar, Malaika Arora, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge Lead Celeb Roll Call

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur got married in an intimate ceremony at their Bandra residence on March 11. It was followed by a sundowner at their house's terrace and looked extreamly warm, cosy and close knit. The ceremony was attended by their family and close friends, including Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge, Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi and Puja Gor. The intimate ceremonies was followed by a star-studded reception on March 12 in Mumbai.

For the reception, Kritika ditched the newlywed bride look and opted for a bodycon powder blue gown with a plunging neckline. She accessorised her look with a diamond necklace. Gaurav, on the other hand, looked sharp in a blue suit. The couple happily posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue and thanked them before heading inside.

Several prominent figures from the cricketing world attended the celebration, including veteran cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh.

Tendulkar was accompanied by his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, as the couple joined other guests in celebrating the newlyweds.

Yuvraj's wife Hazel and Zaheer's wife Sagarika were also present.

The wedding reception also saw the presence of a slew of B-towners, including Nakuul Mehta-Jankee, Puja Gor, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia, Amrita Arora-Shakeel Ladak, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal and Vidya Balan-Siddhart Roy Kapur.

Inside video from Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's reception

A video is going viral on the internet that shows Gaurav dancing to the song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. He then pulls his wife Kritika and together they shake the legs. In the background we can see the bridesmaid cheering for the couple the moment Gaurav goes down on his knee.

The couple solemnised their relationship in a low-key civil marriage ceremony in the presence of family and close friends.

Earlier on Thursday, the couple shared mesmerising pictures from their D-Day with their Instagram family. "This time yesterday, we said yes to forever (red heart emoji) 11.03.2026," they wrote in a joint post.