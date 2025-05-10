Kylie Jenner's Hand-Shaped Ear Cuffs Grab Eyeballs After Glamorous Red Carpet Debut With Timothée Chalamet

After turning heads at the Met Gala 2025 in New York with her striking appearance on the blue carpet, Kylie Jenner flew to Rome. She later posted photos from her Roman getaway on Instagram. Embracing high-fashion glamour, Kylie wore a black bodycon dress. However, it was her unique accessory—a golden hand-shaped ear cuff—that stole the spotlight.

Kylie shared a series of pictures on Instagram, captioning them: “Rome in @schiaparelli @danielroseberry… makeup by meee." The photos captured her posing against the stunning backdrop of Roman imperial architecture. Other snapshots showed her enjoying a cocktail while showing off her outfit.

Her Schiaparelli ear cuff, part of a jewellery range priced between €1000 and €3000, added a bold statement to her look.