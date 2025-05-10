Meet 'Operation Sindoor' Director Uttam Maheshwari: A Wannabe Filmmaker Milking War Tragedy For Commercial Gains, Gets Snapped With Bollywood Celebs For Insta Views

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, Bollywood filmmakers are rushing to register titles like Operation Sindoor, Mission Sindoor and Sindoor: The Revenge, in an apparent attempt to milk war tragedy for commercial gains. Over two dozens applications have been submitted to industry bodies Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) and Western India Film Producers' Association (WIFPA), with title requests.

Since India's military strikes on Pakistan under Operation Sindoor as part of its retaliatory measures for the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, Bollywood filmmakers and actors are scrambling to secure film titles inspired by the event. Uttam Maheshwari went a step further and announced a film on Friday (May 9), titled Operation Sindoor. He also shared a teaser poster, which many pointed out was AI-generated and lacked any sort of creative endeavour.

Operation Sindoor movie was announced with a teaser poster | Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram

The announcement of the movie invited severe backlash, with many social media users criticising its timing. Maheshwari issued a token apology but continues to work on the script of the film, a glimpse of which he shared on his Instagram handle, following his apology. Interestingly, Maheshwari has no prior background in filmmaking. Thus, his move to secure a film title inspired by India's military endeavours at a time when conflict with Pakistan continues to soar seems more like a publicity move than an honest attempt at honouring the braveheart soldiers and those massacred by terrorists.

Uttam Maheshwari is a 'Virgin Filmmaker'

Uttam Maheshwari's past work as a filmmaker is not known. A glance through his Instagram handle, and it becomes evident that he is an event manager. He describes himself as a "content engineer" and "social creator" on his Instagram bio, both vague references. According to a report, Maheshwari has made some ad films and is the author of the book Kem Cho, about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Uttam originally belongs to Bikaner, Rajasthan. He is based out of Surat but is living in Mumbai. According to some apparent PR articles published in the print media, Maheshwari has worked with several "Indian and international" celebrities. However, the nature of these collaborations is not known. He has done a six-month acting and modelling course from RK Films & Media Academy in New Delhi, but has not featured in front of the camera in any known projects.

Uttam Jaju aka Uttam Maheshwari gets snapped with Bollywood celebrities | Image: Instagram

Moreover, Maheshwari seems to be associated with an event management company Oh! Wow, which is "collaborating with international universities to design courses on event management".

Maheshwari is known to attend Bollywood events and often gets snapped with celebrities, in a move to seemingly gain traction on social media. Beyond this, his collaboration with any known faces of the film industry is also not known.

Given Maheshwari's background, his attempt to work on Operation Sindoor movie seems like an attempt to gain publicity.

Uttam Maheshwari continues to work on Operation Sindoor movie

Amid backlash over the film announcement, the alleged co-producers of the movie The Content Engineer claimed on social media that they are not associated with any screen adaptation based on Operation Sindoor, further casting a light on Uttam Maheshwari's intent on the movie announcement with a poster release.

Uttam Maheshwari aka Uttam Jaju continues to work on Operation Sindoor movie despite backlash | Image: Instagram