Lakme Fashion Week 2026: Nitanshi Goel Brings Glamour To Suneet Varma’s 'Kashi' Collection In A Wine-Coloured Embellished Fishtail Lehenga

Actress Nitanshi Goel, who shot to fame with the critically acclaimed film 'Laapataa Ladies', stole the spotlight on the second day of Lakme Fashion Week 2026 in New Delhi as she walked the ramp as the showstopper for ace designer Suneet Varma on Thursday.

Suneet Verma's label SV presented its latest collection 'Kashi', which is a modern interpretation of the garments, colours, textures and visual language inspired by the timeless city of Kashi.

Adding to the showcase, Filmfare awardee Nitanshi Goel walked the runway as the showstopper, bringing the collection's contemporary interpretation of Indian heritage to life.

The actress looked elegant in a wine-coloured, embellished fishtail lehenga featuring a strapless top with an attached drape. The ensemble was finished with plum and silver paillettes, adding a striking touch to the look.



Meanwhile, the collection celebrated Kashi as a living expression of Indian culture, heritage and craftsmanship. Through the designs, Varma presented the city in a rich, distinctly Indian palette of reds, purples, maroons and blacks, symbolising the changing light across the Ganges and the city's distinctive landscape.

References to Kashi were reflected in the silhouettes, fabrics, embellishments, handwork and craftsmanship, while maintaining a strong connection with India's cultural heritage throughout the collection.

The designs drew inspiration from the city's spiritual atmosphere, vibrant traditions and everyday life, translating its timeless appeal into contemporary fashion. The collection brought together traditional Indian aesthetics and modern silhouettes, offering a fresh perspective on occasion wear.







The collection comprised ready-to-wear jackets, dhoti skirts, draped saris, tops, tunics and trousers, detailed with intricate handwork, embroidery and tassels inspired by the everyday charm and enchanting rhythms of Kashi. (ANI)

