Like Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday Turns Red Carpet Into A Runway Of Pearls

At the GQ Best Dressed Awards last night, Ananya Panday stole the spotlight with one of her boldest and most experimental looks yet. Known for her youthful yet refined fashion sense, the actress walked the red carpet in a stunning mini dress covered entirely in pearls, once again proving why she stands out as one of the most exciting fashion icons of her generation. Her look also reminded many of Alia Bhatt’s 2023 Met Gala outfit.

The sculpted dress was a true architectural masterpiece. Its structured design hugged her figure before flaring out into dramatic, rounded hips, giving a futuristic twist to the classic ballgown style. Every inch of the outfit gleamed with pearls, layered in various sizes and flowing into dangling beadwork that sparkled with each step she took. The short hemline showcased her long, toned legs while balancing the bold, intricate detailing, striking the perfect blend of glamour and contemporary charm.

Her metallic strappy heels, delicately embellished yet subtle enough, kept the spotlight on the dress.

Ananya’s makeup matched the elegance of her outfit while staying modern and refined. She chose a dewy base with a natural glow, bronzed cheeks, and a soft pink lip that brought freshness to her look. Her eyes featured fluttery lashes and a hint of shimmer, creating the ideal balance between minimal and red-carpet glamour.

Her hair, slicked back into a polished wet-look bun with soft sculpted waves at the front, added a high-fashion edge. This hairstyle kept the focus on the intricate pearl details of the dress and her bold makeup. Long, dangling earrings with crystal accents finished the look, elongating her neck and enhancing the regal charm of her ensemble.

On a night that celebrated individuality and bold fashion choices, Ananya Panday’s pearl-encrusted outfit became one of the evening’s most unforgettable moments.