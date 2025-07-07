Louis Vuitton Just Dropped Their Auto-Shaped Bag, You Can Buy One For The Price Of About 14 Real Autos

Luxury brand Louis Vuitton has just dropped their new collection and once again, they are looking at India for inspiration. This time, it is the humble auto rickshaws! Yep, you read that right.

The brand recently showcased its Summer ’26 menswear collection which featured handbags that looked like a mini auto. The creation is complete with the three-wheel structure, the handlebars, and the canopy with a small transparent part in the front mimicking the glass. The bag is available in LV’s classic monogram. As soon as a popular Instagram account released the now viral bag, netizens came up with some hilarious reactions.