Updated 7 July 2025 at 12:23 IST

Louis Vuitton Just Dropped Their Auto-Shaped Bag, You Can Buy One For The Price Of About 14 Real Autos

Louis Vuitton’s new ₹35 lakh handbag inspired by Indian auto rickshaws is turning heads! Part of the Summer '26 menswear collection, the quirky mini-auto bag mimics the iconic three-wheeler—sparking viral reactions online. After all, 14 real autos cost the same!

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
LV '26 Spring/Summer Menswear
LV '26 Spring/Summer Menswear | Image: Instagram

Luxury brand Louis Vuitton has just dropped their new collection and once again, they are looking at India for inspiration. This time, it is the humble auto rickshaws! Yep, you read that right.

The brand recently showcased its Summer ’26 menswear collection which featured handbags that looked like a mini auto. The creation is complete with the three-wheel structure, the handlebars, and the canopy with a small transparent part in the front mimicking the glass. The bag is available in LV’s classic monogram. As soon as a popular Instagram account released the now viral bag, netizens came up with some hilarious reactions. 

But what caused the netizens to really sit up and do a double take is the price of the bag. This quirky creation from the house of LV can be yours for 35 lakhs. Interestingly, the real auto costs about 2.5 lakhs which means that you could buy about 14 autos for the price of this one mini bag. 

