Louis Vuitton X Nike Limited Edition Virgil Abloh Sneaker's Bid Starts Soon; How To Buy?

Luxury brand Louis Vuitton is all set to release its first batch of Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh styles on July 20. The French luxury house confirmed the development on Tuesday on its social media space, giving minor hints about the upcoming collection.

Taking to its Instagram handle on Tuesday, Louis Vuitton unveiled all the nine colours of the Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh. "Excellence is found in the details. All nine editions of the new #LouisVuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh sneakers drop on July 19th. Discover all nine high top and low top #LVandNike editions via the link in bio."

Designed in Maison’s workshops in Fiesso d’Artico, nine editions of the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh feature Louis Vuitton’s signature insignia combined with the sneaker’s classic codes.

Louis Vuitton x Nike limited edition Virgil Abloh Sneakers

The collaborative sneakers will be available in nine colours, that is red, blue, green, golden, black, white mid-top, white regular, navy blue with a pinch of silver and golden and Louis Vuitton monogrammed mid with Virgil Abloh’s graffiti print on the lateral side, which has to be the favourite one so far.

The Air Force 1 Low ($2,750) is offered in seven makeups, while the Air Force 1 Mid ($3,450) in two iterations.

The Nike x Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 will be offered to customers in both low-top and mid-top silhouettes. The shoes will be priced at $4000 and $5000 respectively. Only 200 sneakers designed by Virgil Abloh will be available to purchase, bidding of which will start at $2,000.

The sneakers will be open for bidding at 6 PM AEST, which is 1:30 p.m. in India (20th July 2022, Wednesday). Due to its limited collection, each customer will be able to purchase one of nine styles, however, each sneaker will be sold with a leather pilot case and any attempt to break these norms will lead to cancellation.

HOW TO BUY YOUR FAVOURITE PAIR OF SNEAKERS?

The website's information reads -

By entering this waiting room, you accept our specific sales terms:

1. Entry to view and purchase the collection is on a random basis and will end once products are sold out. First come first serve cannot be guaranteed.

2. If you succeed to pass the waiting room, you will have 10 minutes to select your Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 model and place the product in your cart.

3. To ensure an inclusive experience the sale is limited to 1 (one) pair of sneakers per customer. Any attempt to break this term will lead to the cancellation of all your Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 orders.

4. Please be advised that your Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 sneaker is only reserved once your payment step is completed.

5. We will acknowledge receipt of your order request by sending you an email after the payment step is completed. This email, however, does not confirm the final acceptance of your order. Your order will be accepted if after order review you receive a shipping confirmation email. Please be advised that the lead time for receiving your shipping confirmation may take a few more days.

Lastly, you do not need to create an MYLV account to complete your purchase. If you would like to create an MYLV account you may do so after the sale has ended.

Image: Instagram/@louisvuitton