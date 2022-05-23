Deepika Padukone Goes Back To Black In Louis Vuitton Gown At Cannes 2022 Red Carpet

From an oversized shirt paired with a hot pink skirt to a sultry black gown, actor Deepika Padukone left no stone unturned in setting a new benchmark of fashion at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film festival. The actor, who also serves on the jury's panel of the festival, walked the red carpet multiple times and created quite a stir with her elegant fashion choices.

Her recent appearance on the red carpet is no exception as the actor donned another black gown at the French Riviera festival. Check out her pictures below.

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone goes back to black

Taking to her Instagram, the 35-year-old shared stunning pictures showing off her custom Louis Vuitton gown with feathered detailing all over. The single strap gown had a low neckline and a body-hugging silhouette. Opting for a complete glam look, the actor sported her iconic heavy dark eye makeup look and completed her ensemble with long earrings.

Known for her unique hairstyles that elevate her looks, the actor went for a messy yet stylish top bun this time. Interestingly, she decided to ditch a neckpiece for the gown.

Recently, in an interview with Variety, the actor talked about her experience of sitting on the 11-member jury's panel at the festival and admitted that she did not know many people there. She said, ''I wasn’t entirely familiar with all of them, as is the case with all of the jurors. And I think what all of us, which we discovered after we met the first evening, was to actually read up on our fellow jury members and watch some of their work. So even when you deliberate, you understand where they’re coming from, or what is the kind of cinema that speaks to them and so on.''

''They [the festival management] seem so convinced about why they made that decision. And it makes me sit back and think sometimes maybe I’ve not given myself enough credit. And that’s okay too, because, I don’t want to be feeling like, like this huge achievement or whatever. If I’ve landed here today, without even realising it, I must be doing something right,'' Deepika Padukone concluded.

Image: Instagram/@shaleenanathani