Loved Aneet Padda's Wardrobe In Saiyaara? Check Out These Markets Where You Can Get Similar Cotton, Short Kurtis

Aneet Padda is making a wave with her latest film, Saiyaara, co-starring with Ahaan Panday. Her character, Vanni Batra, has sparked a fashion frenzy among Gen Z, especially for her breezy short kurtis. From her jewellery to her outfits, the fits featured in the film are a wardrobe must-have for college-goers and fashion enthusiasts. If you, too, are looking for the short kurtis inspired by Aneet Padda in Saiyaara, we have just the right place for you.

Delhites can check out these 5 local markets to find similar fits, that too without breaking the bank.

1) Lajpat Nagar

Representation of Image from Reddit

Lajpat Nagar offers affordable short kurtis with block prints and embroidery, starting from a modest ₹150. Roadside stalls along the market have Saiyarya-esque wardrobe options for comfortable outfits.

2) Delhi Haat

Representation of Image from Wikipedia

Infamous for handwoven and exquisite products, the market in Delhi’s INA is your sure shot chance to get everything in Vogue. From phulkari to chikankari, from classic monotones to vibrant hues, the market offers a huge range of kurtis. While the price is typically more than all other street markets, Dilli Haat stores will offer breathable cotton kurtis in pastel and earthy tones, mirroring Vanni’s effortless vibe.

3) Khan Market

Representation of Image from Wikipedia

For the premium picks, Khan Market has a full stock of flowy, block-printed short kurtis starting at ₹1000. The market stores cater to Vaani’s stylish yet simple aesthetic, perfect for a polished college look.

4) Karol Bagh

Representation of Image from Reddit

Known for its mix of boutiques and street shops, Karol Bagh offers short cotton kurtis with modern cuts and traditional prints, starting at ₹400. It’s a go-to for budget-friendly, stylish finds. If you do not find readymade kurtis of your choice here, you can also go for fabric and material, which you can tailor-make per your choice and fittings.

5) Janpath Market

Representation of Image from Reddit

This place is a must-visit for scoring short kuris that echo Aneet Padda's Gen-Z-inspired look. Stalls and stores have stock of handcrafted kurtis featuring block prints, mirror work and embroidery starting as low as ₹200.