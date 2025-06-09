Navjot Singh Siddhu Reacts To Comeback On Kapil Sharma Show After 6 Years: Guzra Zamaana Firse Lautke...

Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, is returning to Netflix with its third season. Adding a special twist, Navjot Singh Sidhu is back in the laughter seat after 5 years. Yes, you heard that right—Archana Puran Singh, the laughter queen, will now share the spotlight with the thoko taali king. With the premiere set for June 21, Netflix announced the news on their official Instagram account.

Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to his laugher seat in The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show

Netflix recently shared a new promo for the upcoming season, where Kapil hints at a major surprise for Archana. She had replaced Navjot on Kapil's show after his controversial political remarks led to his exit.

In the 1-minute-22-second clip, Archana pretends to faint when she realises Navjot might return this season. Kapil jokingly warns her that Navjot might not even allow her to speak. Navjot then delivers a hilarious shayari in his signature style, teasing exciting new developments.

How Navjot Singh Sidhu reacts on his return to the show after 5 years

In the video, Navjot Singh Sidhu also expressed his excitement about returning to the show, saying, “Being back on The Great Indian Kapil Show feels like coming home. It’s truly a homecoming for me. We listened to the audience—the fans and well-wishers who cherished our moments together and wanted more. I’m thrilled Netflix has brought this wonderful group together, and we aim to make this season blossom for viewers worldwide. A smile doesn’t cost a penny but is worth millions, and The Great Indian Kapil Show serves as a divine instrument to spread joy—an honour to be part of it again.”

Sidhu in his signature style said, "Guru, humne milkar yeh aashiyana sajaya hai, Guzra zamana phir se lautke aaya hai! Main yu hi nahi pohuncha hoon yahaan par dobara, Mujhe kheench kar janta ka pyaar laaya hai!"

For those unfamiliar, Navjot Singh Sidhu has been part of Kapil Sharma’s show since its debut on Colors TV in 2013. However, he had to step away in 2019 following the controversy of his remarks about the Pulwama attack that year.