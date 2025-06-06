Malaika Arora Adds A Dash Of Black To Her Bold White Backless Gown, Skips Accessories

Malaika Arora never fails to serve sizzling looks to her fans at any event she shows up to. The Bollywood diva was recently spotted at a Mumbai event, looking stunning in a white ensemble. Her minimal jewellery look had all the eyes on it as she graced the red carpet with her mesmerising beauty. See why netizens can't stop talking about the bold and backless cut-out gown.

Contrast That Slays

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl was recently at a red-carpet event in a carefully curated white and black look that has the internet buzzing. Her statement look featured flowy fabric wrapped around her body with an open back and a huge black bow at the waist in front.

The look was put together with shiny opera gloves and no jewellery to hold all the attention on the apparel.

The striking colour contrast between the black bow and gloves and the white attire doubled down on the minimalistic yet statement look.

Elegance Perfectly Pinned

The floor-length, majestic wearable with an open back and sides that glided flawlessly was perfected with the last touch of a sleek bun adorned with a golden accessory.

Dewy makeup with blush pink lips added to the polished beauty of the ensemble.

Killing With Attitude

The unapologetic fashion icon that Malaika Arora is has the internet in a chokehold. Whether it's a red bodycon with a plunging neckline or her wandering in the world of fitness, she has cracked the code of a signature blend of glam and poise.

The 51-year-old Bollywood diva has redefined age and body norms in the industry, proving that bold isn’t just about skin, it is about attitude. Her fashion game has never failed to turn heads, and this look was just another addition to her fabulous fashion album.



Wrap-Around Elegance: Internet Reacts To The White Beauty

Malaika's dazzling white swan look has the internet in awe. Comments on the post went for a roller-coaster ride, with some commenting, "Fine wine" to repetitive "Gorgeous" comments. Look at some below: