Malaika Arora's Not-So-Casual Outfit At Lunch Outing Costs A Whopping ₹1.5 Lakh

Updated 10 June 2025 at 18:30 IST
Malaika Arora turns heads with her stunning looks every time she steps out of her house. Be it with a red carpet moment or a gym look, she is setting major fashion goals at 51. The Dabangg actress was recently seen at a restaurant in Mumbai, effortlessly dazzling in a chic white outfit. However, what grabbed the most attention was the price of her Anagram denim shorts.
Malaika Arora and her style is like a shining star in the dark sky. Recently, a video of her has gone viral, showing the actress in a casual outfit. She paired a plain white T-shirt with denim shorts, creating a funky and relaxed look. While her heels appeared slightly mismatched, it was her unique shorts that truly caught everyone's attention.
She sported Loewe's denim Anagram shorts, priced at ₹1,05,000. These shorts are crafted from medium-weight washed cotton denim and feature contrasting Anagram cut-outs at the knees, along with a frayed hem and visible lining. Her look has quickly become a viral sensation.
Also Read: Mahesh Babu Wears Casual Sweater At Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee’s Reception, Its Price Will Shock You!
In her last appearance, Chaiyya Chaiyya star attended a red-carpet event wearing an elegantly curated black-and-white ensemble. Her standout look showcased flowing fabric draped around her body, an open back, and a prominent black bow at the waist.
The striking contrast between the black bow and gloves against the white outfit enhanced the minimalist yet bold aesthetic. Completing the look, her dewy makeup and blush-pink lips added a touch of refined elegance.
Published 10 June 2025 at 18:30 IST