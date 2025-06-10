Malaika Arora's Not-So-Casual Outfit At Lunch Outing Costs A Whopping ₹1.5 Lakh

Malaika Arora turns heads with her stunning looks every time she steps out of her house. Be it with a red carpet moment or a gym look, she is setting major fashion goals at 51. The Dabangg actress was recently seen at a restaurant in Mumbai, effortlessly dazzling in a chic white outfit. However, what grabbed the most attention was the price of her Anagram denim shorts.

Malaika Arora's casual outfit is worth a whopping lakhs

Malaika Arora and her style is like a shining star in the dark sky. Recently, a video of her has gone viral, showing the actress in a casual outfit. She paired a plain white T-shirt with denim shorts, creating a funky and relaxed look. While her heels appeared slightly mismatched, it was her unique shorts that truly caught everyone's attention.

She sported Loewe's denim Anagram shorts, priced at ₹1,05,000. These shorts are crafted from medium-weight washed cotton denim and feature contrasting Anagram cut-outs at the knees, along with a frayed hem and visible lining. Her look has quickly become a viral sensation.

In her last appearance, Chaiyya Chaiyya star attended a red-carpet event wearing an elegantly curated black-and-white ensemble. Her standout look showcased flowing fabric draped around her body, an open back, and a prominent black bow at the waist.