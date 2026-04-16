Man Bag Is The Latest It Piece In Men's Fashion, See How Jacob Elordi, Akshay Kumar And Ranveer Singh Have Styled It

Gone are the days when men stuffed everything in their pockets or hoped to find a morsel of space in their female companion's purse. 2026 has brought with it ‘the man bag’. The welcome change has already been embraced by several celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Jacob Elordi. The bag, once unfairly stereotyped, has become a fashion piece of modern masculinity.

A few weeks back, Akshay Kumar was spotted at Mumbai's private airport. The actor donned a simple black-on-black outfit that combined comfort with fashion. He teamed the look with a beanie and completed it by wearing a crossbody sling bag. The actor happily embraced the bag as he posed for the paparazzi.

A few days later, Ranveer Singh turned heads at the airport. The actor, who is known for his wacky fashion choices, carried a Goyard toiletry pouch with his white-on-white ensemble. The cost of the bag was over ₹2 Lakhs. The actor's return with the bag from Jamnagar caught eyes.

In 2019, Euphoria fame Jacob Elordi also made a statement by showing up in a cross-body satchel bag. On various other ocassions he carried the Baguette bag and even a tote bag. If you want to get on the trend of the man bag, here are some simple tips to follow.

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The right size

Start with the right size. One of the most common mistakes is choosing a bag that’s either too bulky or too small. Your bag should complement your body frame and outfit. For everyday use, a medium-sized crossbody or sling works best.

Opt for neutral colours

Your bag doesn’t have to exactly match your outfit, but it should blend well with your overall look. Neutral shades like black, brown, beige, or navy are safe choices and can be paired with most outfits. If you’re more experimental, you can opt for statement pieces, much like Ranveer Singh, who often uses accessories to elevate his outfit.

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Know how to style