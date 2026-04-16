Summer 2026 Style Guide: Everyday Shorts To Korean Pants, Wardrobe Pieces That Are a Must-Have As Temperature Soars

As the temperature soars, warrobes needs a full refreshing. While jackets and sweaters make way for more breezy and easy-flowing garments, some staple pieces dont just help brave the heat but also keep you on top of the fashion game. Garments in summer are all about breathable fabrics, relaxed silhouettes, and versatile staples that can take you from casual outings to workdays with ease.

Everyday shorts

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A summer essential, everyday shorts are your go-to for beating the heat. Opt for cotton or linen styles that allow airflow and prevent discomfort during humid days. High-waisted shorts paired with oversized shirts or basic tees are trending this year, offering a laid-back yet polished look.

Korean pants

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Inspired by Korean street style, these loose-fit trousers are gaining popularity for their comfort and minimal aesthetic. Korean pants typically feature straight cuts, soft fabrics, and elastic or semi-structured waists. They are ideal for both office wear and casual outings. Pair them with fitted tops or cropped blouses for a balanced silhouette that feels light yet stylish.

Linen co-ords

Matching co-ord sets in linen are a summer lifesaver. They are easy to style, reduce outfit planning time, and keep you cool throughout the day. Pastel tones and earthy hues are dominating the trend charts this season. Whether it’s a shirt-and-shorts combo or a top with wide-leg trousers, co-ords offer a put-together look with minimal effort.

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Crop tops

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Crop tops have been in vogue for several years now. Easily paired with all kinds of bottoms, the tops easily transition from work wear to evenings with friends. The clean lines, soft fabrics, and good fit make crop tops the piece you reach for without thinking, and somehow it always works.

Summer dress

Nothing beats the ease of a flowy summer dress. Maxi and midi dresses in floral prints, soft cotton, or chiffon fabrics are ideal for day outings. They allow maximum airflow and keep you comfortable while adding a touch of femininity to your look.

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Cargo pants

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