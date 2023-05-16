Manushi Chhillar Looks Ethereal In Off-shoulder Gown For Her Cannes Debut

Manushi Chhillar made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The former Miss World was seen in an ethereal white gown with feather detailing at the bottom. The Samrat Prithviraj star arrived in France earlier today for her appearance at the festival.

Manushi walked the red carpet in a white gown. The gown featured a long trail. Moreover, the back of the dress featured simple embroidered patterns. Manushi’s outfit is from the fashion brand Fovari. Check out her look below.

Manushi Chhillar on her way to Cannes

Manushi Chhillar was previously seen at the Mumbai airport ahead of her Cannes Film Festival appearance. Chhillar was seen wearing blue jeans paired with a white tank top. Check out the video of the Cannes debutante from the Mumbai airport below.

Other Indian stars are also going to make an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet, such as Sara Ali Khan and Anushka Sharma. Bollywood star Esha Gupta has already made her debut on the red carpet in a gown. Vijay Varma is also expected to make an appearance at Cannes 2023.

Manushi Chhillar on her Cannes debut

Talking about her debut, Manushi Chhillar said, “I am happy to see more representation from India at Cannes. If you talk about the film Industry, there was a time when you would only have a few Indian actors go for these festivals (like Cannes). It is good that the numbers have been growing and there is more interest in this part of the world. I'm happy to see more representation from India." Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi will next be seen in Tehran alongside John Abraham and Operation Valentine with Varun Tej. Meanwhile, on day 1 of Cannes, Esha Gupta, Sara Ali Khan and Guneet Monga walked the red carpet.