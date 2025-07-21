Manushi Chhillar Spotted in Andheri with Her Luxe Louis Vuitton Bag Worth Lakhs, Proves Yet Again She’s a True Fashion Icon

Former Miss Universe Manushi Chhillar is indeed a fashionista—known for her elegant yet over-the-top glam appearances both on and off the red carpet. The Maalik actress was recently spotted casually flaunting her impeccable style, turning heads with a luxurious Louis Vuitton accessory that speaks volumes about her love for high fashion.

Manushi Chillar dons LV bag during an incognito casual outing

On a rainy Monday in Andheri, Mumbai, Manushi Chillar was seen stepping out for work, radiating charm and grace. Despite the downpour, she greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile and a wave, casually embracing the monsoon vibes. Dressed in a white oversized printed T-shirt paired with faded blue baggy jeans, the actress looked stunning in her relaxed ensemble.

However, what truly grabbed everyone’s attention was the haute-couture French bag hanging around her shoulder. Manushi was carrying a Coussin PM Louis Vuitton bag, a statement piece that added luxe elegance to her laid-back outfit.

Manushi Chillar’s low-profile appearance is worth lakhs

Fashioned from puffy lambskin and accessorised with a chunky gold-colour chain, the Coussin PM handbag is part of Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2021 Collection. According to the brand’s official website, the vibrant colourway is designer Nicolas Ghesquière’s take on bold femininity. The bag, worth a whopping ₹3,80,000, can be styled in multiple ways, worn cross-body with a strap, slung over the shoulder with its short chain, or tucked under the arm.

Earlier, Samrat Prithviraj's actress had taken to social media to post a series of pictures where she flaunted another all-Louis Vuitton look. In those snaps, she wore a sleeveless black peplum top that cinched beautifully at the waist, accentuating her silhouette. The dramatic flared hemline and exposed zipper at the back added just the right amount of edge to her outfit.

To complete the look, she carried the Louis Vuitton Twist MM bag in the colour quartz, which features the iconic LV twist clasp in gold. Her pointed-toe heels, also from Louis Vuitton, subtly displayed the LV emblem, pulling the entire look together with effortless finesse.