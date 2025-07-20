Alia Bhatt Ditches The Hideous Labubu Trend, Goes Old School With Bag Charm | Watch

Alia Bhatt recently attended a party in Mumbai. The actress made heads turn in her bold appearance by teaming a strapless black top with matching bottom. However, what caught the attention of social media users was her bag charm. Known for her penchant for not following trends, Alia ditched the labubu for the traditional bag charms.

Alia Bhatt proves black and black is always in vogue

On July 19, Alia Bhatt stepped out to dine with her friends at a Mumbai restaraunt. The actress opted for the classic black-on-black outfit. She opted for an Indian label, Summer Away, for the outing. The actress's videos and photos from the night are viral online.



Also Read: Lajpath Or Sarojini Or Janpath: Which Delhi Market Is The Best And Why?



Alia Bhatt carried a Gucci black bag along with the outfit. The sling bag had a bag charm. The adorable keychain featured a caricature of a white dog. Alia's bag charm came as a refreshing change of pace in a world obsessed with Labubus, the hideous-looking doll, that has become the latest sensation. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani fame completed the look with matching heels from Gucci.



Also Read: Dua's Mulank Is 8, Know What Numerology Says About Her

What are Labubu dolls?

From Ananya Panday, Blackpink LISA to Rihanna, all carried with them the not-so-pretty looking Labubu, just a month back. A bug-eyed, elf-like figure with jagged teeth and a quirky tuft of hair has transformed from a picture book character into a worldwide pop culture phenomenon. The ‘dolls’ became widely popular on TikTok and Instagram. These dolls adorned the bags of the celebrities and the affluent. The dolls are produced by the Chinese toy company Pop Mart.



Also Read: 5 Easy And Quick Bread Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Busy Mornings